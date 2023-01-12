Oscar De La Hoya Files For Divorce While Dating Holly Sonders

Question: What takes six years and costs a ton of money, but better positions you for the rest of your life?

Hint: it’s not law school.

The answer we’re looking for is divorce. Obviously.

Oh, and that’s assuming you’re former boxing champion, Oscar De La Hoya, and you’re dating smokeshow Holly Sonders.

Late last week, De La Hoya and wife, Millie Corretjer, filed for divorce. They had been separated for more than six years! TMZ reports that the couple is divorcing due to irreconcilable differences. Apparently six years wasn’t long enough to reconcile said differences.

Oscar De La Hoya and wife Millie Corretjer are divorcing. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images).

Oscar De La Hoya Had Already Moved On To Holly Sonders

Corretjer, a singer and actress, and De La Hoya have three children together and have been separated since as far back as 2016. Now that their marriage will soon officially come to an end, De La Hoya is likely to shell out a portion of his estimated $200 million net worth to Corretjer.

But don’t feel too bad for Oscar 49-year-old Oscar. He’s doing just fine.

“The Golden Boy” has spent the last few years dating Holly Sonders. And by the looks of it, partnering up with Sonders sure seems more enjoyable than trading sweat-filled jabs with men inside the ropes, or crossing off items from the honeydew list.

See for yourself.

You still up? pic.twitter.com/5TQUznUcnt — Holly Sonders (@holly_sonders) November 8, 2022 Holly Sonders and Oscar De La Hoya are a couple.

De La Hoya Can Likely Hit The Links

Let the record show that Millie Corretjer is also quite attractive. And for all I know, she could well be sweet as pie. But she was (and presumably still is) married. And as any married man can attest, wifey’s generally aren’t down with golf. Especially when golf involves friends and beers – also known as “the only reasons to golf.”

And that’s another reason why Oscar’s lengthy and costly divorce is all worth it.

See, Sonders is all for putting from the rough. She’s a former Big Ten golfer who spent time working for the Golf Channel. Holly Sonders regularly promotes the sport on social media. So you likely won’t have to worry about trying to sneak 18 past her.

Chances are Holly Sonders won’t mind if Oscar De La Hoya wants to play some golf. (Photo by joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images).

The content you asked for pic.twitter.com/7YanZQxuqA — Holly Sonders (@holly_sonders) December 27, 2022

The Golden Boy Got A Good One

There’s no reason to pile on Oscar De La Hoya or his soon-to-be ex-wife. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t note that Oscar (clearly) found himself a good rebound. And who are we kidding, it’s been six-plus years, the wound is no longer fresh.

For those that don’t know, Sonders has been a past contributor to OutKick, penning columns such as “Holly Sonders Drew Penises On Her Balls,” and “A Quickie With Holly Sonders.”

Sorry about the divorce Oscar, glad you landed on your feet.