Twenty Percent Of Young Americans Support Usama Bin Laden: POLL

A shocking Daily Mail poll shows terrorist killer Usama bin Laden has lots of support from young Americans.

The former al-Qaeda leader, whose brain was removed from his body by SEAL Team 6 during a raid in Pakistan, is back in the news after his letter post-9/11 resurfaced and went viral.

Many people, mostly on the younger side, showed support for bin Laden’s criticisms of Israel and American foreign policy. It was a disgusting trend that I hit back at hard.

Well, it turns out the issue might be a lot more serious than initially believed.

I spoke with hardened combat vets about young Americans praising Osama bin Laden, and many are livid.



They dedicated their lives to hunting and killing the terrorists some Americans now openly praise and support.



It's time for people to wake up.



— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 19, 2023

Young Americans like Usama bin Laden

A poll from the Daily Mail found 20% of American adult voters under the age of 30 have a positive view of the man responsible for the slaughter of thousands of Americans on 9/11.

To make matters even more troubling, 30% of Gen Z members believe bin Laden was a “force for good.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Twenty percent of American adult voters under the age of 30 have a positive view of the former terrorist leader and the support grows the younger the results go.

It’s incredibly disturbing and downright shocking. Make sure to let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Many young Americans have a positive view of Osama bin Laden. (Photo by Getty Images)

Young people need to wake up when it comes to bin Laden and terrorism

These results shouldn’t just be scary. The results should upset anyone with a functioning brain. We have people on college campuses across America supporting Hamas, and now there’s a poll indicating a large chunk of young Americans support the most famous terrorist to ever live.

Usama bin Laden slaughtered American citizens, and he targeted innocent men, women and children. The man was a monster, and his actions sparked a massive war known as the GWOT.

I have friends who dedicated their lives to fighting and killing the most violent and evil terrorists on the planet. Some of them still struggle with the things they saw and did.

They laid it all out on the line, watched their friends die, spilled blood and killed more people than cancer to avenge what Usama bin Laden had done.

Retired Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen doesn't regret a single person he killed and says there's no better feeling in the world than pulling the trigger on a terrorist.



— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2023

Young Americans who support bin Laden or any other should meet with 9/11 families and with the men who deployed all over the world to fight al-Qaeda. They clearly need education, and I’ll happily help them get it. Just reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.