Orlando Magic Win Top Pick of the 2022 NBA Draft; Full NBA Lottery Results

On Tuesday night’s NBA Lottery for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic landed the first-overall pick.

Coming into the lottery, the Magic, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder shared a 14 percent chance of nabbing the No. 1 spot — as reported by HoopsWire.

The Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazer trailed at 10.5 percent and nine percent, respectively.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith, Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero are among the premier college players expected to go at the top of the draft.

Results from the 38th NBA Lottery:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via LA Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

