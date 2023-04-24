Orioles Will Keep Low Scoring Trend Alive

Videos by OutKick

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 6:35 ET

There aren’t that many games on today’s slate, but there are still opportunities for us to make money. Yesterday I was able to get just one victory in the three games I played. The Mets blew it late, and the Nationals and Twins had not enough offense to get it done. Today is a new day and I am always thankful that baseball has so many games because we get good opportunities to win daily.

Boston is currently over .500 but they still sit in fifth place within the division. They wouldn’t be a leader in any division, but they wouldn’t be fifth in all divisions either. It just speaks to how good the AL East has been this season. After a tough start to the season, it seems like Boston is starting to turn the corner a bit. Their biggest issue so far has been the pitching staff. One of those issues has been Chris Sale’s starts. On the year, he has made four starts, allowed 16 earned runs over 18 innings, and allowed 30 walks and hits combined. His most recent start was very encouraging though. Sale was able to go six innings, allow just one earned run on three hits and struck out 11 Twins hitters. Now he faces the Orioles who have 23 hits in 93 at-bats against him.

Baltimore surprised pretty much everyone last season as they competed for the playoffs. This season they are off to a decent enough start with a 14-7 record and most of that came from their current six-game winning streak. They are holding opponents to just a total of three runs over their past five games as well showcasing how good their pitching has been. In fairness, the two teams they faced in that stretch are the Nationals and Tigers. One pitcher they need to get back on track is Dean Kremer. Like Sale, he started the year pretty rough with short starts and a lot of earned runs. He’s allowed 20 hits over 19 innings and 13 earned runs. Again, like Sale, his most recent start was his best. He went 6.2 innings and allowed just four hits and no earned runs. The Red Sox hitters are 20-for-62 against him in their careers.

I think both of these pitchers might have finally gotten the hang of things in the past few games. Maybe it was the matchups, or maybe it was finally figuring out the pitch clock. I’m taking the under in this one. I’ll take under 8 at -115.

