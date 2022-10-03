Orioles Steal Game from Toronto

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 7:05 ET

The Blue Jays have locked up their position and are ready for their playoff appearance. If it is anything like the last time the Blue Jays played in the playoffs the atmosphere should be awesome in Canada. I also think their team has a chance to make some real noise. The Orioles, on the other hand, surprised everyone with a winning season.

Jose Berrios might not even be on the postseason roster. I mean how can you rely on this guy to be on the team and to get people out? On the season, Berrios has been very inconsistent – or consistently bad. He only had one month this season that saw him with an under-four ERA. He has been even worse in road starts posting a 6.75 ERA in 15 starts. He’s also allowed 18 home runs on the road. In his last two outings, he has allowed 11 earned runs in just 7.1 innings. He has been good against the Orioles in the last two starts though. He faced them twice in September and went 12 innings and allowed four earned runs. He did give up 15 hits and four walks, though. That’s a lot of baserunners. The Orioles just need to convert a bit better.

Dean Kremer is a reason that these Orioles made some noise this year. I’ve been impressed with how well he has pitched, and next year could be another step forward. But, before that happens, I want to see what he can do in this last start against the Blue Jays. This is his third start against them and fourth appearance. In 18 innings, he has allowed six earned runs. At home, he has a 2.67 ERA and it is roughly the same during night starts. The Orioles have won two of the three games he has appeared in.

The Blue Jays can’t improve their status, they also aren’t going for any sort of win total here (aside from their over, they need to sweep to get that). The Orioles can’t make the playoffs, and that’s fine too. But, the Orioles are also playing for this year still. The Blue Jays are just trying to get into the playoffs. I don’t think Berrios is a good pitcher. I’m backing Kremer in this one and will play the first five innings at +100.

