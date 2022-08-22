Orioles Infielder Richie Martin Glides Full Speed Into Little Boy

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles traveled to Lamade Stadium — home of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania — on Sunday to settle the Little League Classic.

As kids ran around partaking in LLWS festivities, Orioles infielder Richie Martin joined the action. His company led to a viral video that may keep Martin off the web for a while …

Using a piece of cardboard as a sled to glide down a hill alongside little leaguers and some adults, Martin had himself too much fun and wiped out a young boy standing at the bottom of the slope.

It wasn’t an ordinary takedown as the kid found himself getting ruthlessly swept by a speeding, 200-lb. athlete.

“I know the kids are going to be excited to get to meet big leaguers,” Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers shared ahead of Sunday’s special matchup, via MLB.com. “I know when I was a kid, I would have loved to be able to meet a big leaguer and to be able to share time with them, and I think that’s going to be a great opportunity.”

“That’s going to be a cool experience,” said Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “I’ve never been there, but I’ve watched the Little League World Series since I was a kid. I remember that Saturday afternoon, I couldn’t wait to watch growing up and to be able to go and see what that’s all about. It’s going to be cool for everybody.”

The Little League World Series runs from Aug. 17-28. It’s been fun for the whole family on TV with some follies such as Martin’s thrown in the mix for an unexpected chuckle.

Martin wasn’t the only major league to slide into the action, but his execution was way off. Hopefully the kid can remember this once-in-a-lifetime knockout.

