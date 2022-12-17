Oregon Tight End Who Graduated High School In 2016 Considers Playing EIGHTH Season After Courageous Career

Cam McCormick could be 26 years old when his college football career comes to a close. The Oregon tight end is considering returning for an eighth season and has the option to play up to nine!

If Cam McCormick returns to Oregon for an 8th year he'll be up to at least 406 college teammates in a tenure that began when Barack Obama still had 9 months left in the White House — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 16, 2022

McCormick, currently 24, stands 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. He was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2017, and committed to play for the Ducks after growing up in Bend.

However, upon his arrival in Eugene, things did not go according to plan.

McCormick enrolled early in January of 2016 but utilized a redshirt during his freshman season. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, McCormick played in all 13 games. His role was not insignificant and there was a lot of buzz about his potential at the position.

Unfortunately, in the first game of his third year, he suffered a season-ending injury. McCormick caught a pass from Justin Herbert and was tackled for a two-yard loss.

He broke his fibula and tore the deltoid ligament in his ankle. It ended his season.

After spending the offseason recovering, McCormick was back on the field in 2019. He participated in spring practice and the spring game.

By the time fall camp rolled around, there was discomfort in his ankle. That led to another surgery to replace a screw from the initial surgery and ended his season yet again.

In the summer of 2020, McCormick thought that a return was near. Instead, two screws that were holding his ankle together caused a ligament to rupture. That, once again, ended his year.

When the 2021 season rolled around, McCormick was ready.

After missing the last few seasons due to injury @McCormick_Cam has returned to the field for @oregonfootball. He's already envisioned what that first game back would be like after being sidelined for so long. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/C0fdZj7g0c — Julian Mininsohn (@JMininsohn) August 13, 2021

He played in each of Oregon’s first two games, including the massive road win at Ohio State. McCormick made a crucial first down catch in the victory, but it cost him the rest of his sixth season, as a funky tackle resulted in a significant leg injury.

Cam McCormick is back in 2022 and has a decision to make.

Despite all of the obstacles he had to overcome, the seventh-year senior worked hard to return and he did. McCormick scored three touchdowns in 2022, which is incredible for someone who once faced the reality that he may never be able to walk normally again.

Because of his tenacity and determination, McCormick was recently named the 21st recipient of the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage award. The requirements for nomination include displaying courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship.

McCormick embodies everything that the award stands for.

Now, with most of 2022 in the rearview mirror and only the Holiday Bowl left, he has a decision to make. He has one year of eligibility remaining and could return for an eighth season in 2023.

In addition, the NCAA recently granted him a ninth year of eligibility. McCormick could play next season at 25 years old and in 2024 at 26 years old if he so chooses.

“I’ve thought about it; it’s a tough decision,” McCormick said on Friday. “I’m not totally keen on what my decision is going to be yet. I’m going to continue to enjoy this game with my teammates and make the decision after the game. […] I couldn’t imagine doing nine. If anything, I applied for it just to have it after Ohio State last year. I tore my Achilles and thankfully was able to get it. The option’s there, I do have it. Whether I use it, it’s in the air. Thinking about returning for a year eight.”

Over the course of his collegiate career, which is nearly double the length of most others, McCormick has already earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Should he be back at Oregon next year, he would likely take business or yoga classes, or pursue an internship to meet academic requirements.

It has been a remarkable journey for McCormick, but it might not be done just yet. In the modern era of college football, he could potentially out-earn an NFL practice squad salary through Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. Wouldn’t that be something?