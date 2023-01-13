Cam McCormick could be 26 years old when his college football career comes to a close. The former Oregon Duck recently entered the transfer portal with plans to play an eighth season at a new program, and has the option to play up to nine!

He will officially visit Miami this weekend.

McCormick, who is currently 24, graduated high school in 2016. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2017, and committed to play for the Ducks after growing up in Bend.

His college career began when President Barack Obama had nine months left in the White House.

Things did not go according to plan upon arrival.

McCormick enrolled early in January of 2016 and utilized a redshirt during his freshman season. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, McCormick played in all 13 games. His role was not insignificant and there was a lot of buzz about his potential at the position.

Unfortunately, in the first game of his third year, he suffered a season-ending injury. McCormick caught a pass from Justin Herbert and was tackled for a two-yard loss.

He broke his fibula and tore the deltoid ligament in his ankle. It ended his season.

After spending the offseason recovering, McCormick was back on the field in 2019. He participated in spring practice and the spring game.

By the time fall camp rolled around, there was discomfort in his ankle. That led to another surgery to replace a screw from the initial surgery and ended his season yet again.

In the summer of 2020, McCormick thought that a return was near. Instead, two screws that were holding his ankle together caused a ligament to rupture. That, once again, ended his year.

When the 2021 season rolled around, Cam McCormick was ready.

After missing the last few seasons due to injury @McCormick_Cam has returned to the field for @oregonfootball. He's already envisioned what that first game back would be like after being sidelined for so long. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/C0fdZj7g0c — Julian Mininsohn (@JMininsohn) August 13, 2021

He played in each of Oregon’s first two games, including the massive road win at Ohio State. McCormick made a crucial first down catch in the victory, but it cost him the rest of his sixth season, as a funky tackle resulted in a significant leg injury.

Cam McCormick returned in 2022.

Despite all of the obstacles he had to overcome, the seventh-year senior worked hard to return and he did. McCormick scored three touchdowns in 2022, which is incredible for someone who once faced the reality that he may never be able to walk normally again.

Because of his tenacity and determination, McCormick was recently named the 21st recipient of the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage award. The requirements for nomination include displaying courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship.

McCormick embodies everything that the award stands for.

Two decisions need to be made.

Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, McCormick has a decision to make. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

H plans to return for an eighth season in 2023, but is seeking a new opportunity at a new school. Where will he end up?

In addition, the NCAA recently granted him a ninth year of eligibility. McCormick will play next season at 25 years old, and at 26 years in 2024 old if he so chooses.

It doesn’t sound likely, but it’s an option!

I couldn’t imagine doing nine. I’m not totally keen on what my decision is going to be yet. I’m going to continue to enjoy this game with my teammates and make the decision after the game. […] I If anything, I applied for it just to have it after Ohio State last year. I tore my Achilles and thankfully was able to get it. The option’s there, I do have it. Whether I use it, it’s in the air. — Cam McCormick on playing nine years of college football, via The Oregonian

Over the course of his collegiate career, which is nearly double the length of most others, McCormick has already earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Wherever he ends up, even if it is back at Oregon, he would likely take business or yoga classes, or pursue an internship to meet academic requirements.

It has been a remarkable journey for McCormick, but it might not be done just yet. In the modern era of college football, he could potentially out-earn an NFL practice squad salary through Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. Wouldn’t that be something?