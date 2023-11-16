Oregon State, Washington State Nearing Scheduling Alliance That Hints At Future Plans

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State and Washington State reportedly are nearing a football scheduling deal with the Mountain West Conference.

The PAC-12 collapsed in absolutely incredible fashion with all members other than OSU and WSU leaving starting summer 2024.

That’s left the Beavers and Cougars scrambling for options. One often discussed option is a merger of some kind with the MWC. While that hasn’t happened yet, it appears things are trending in that direction if a new scheduling agreement goes through.

The MWC and Oregon State and Washington State reportedly are nearing a scheduling alliance. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

OSU, WSU and the MWC are nearing an alliance that would result in a 7+1 scheduling model for the next two seasons, according to Ross Dellenger.

MWC teams would play seven conference games and then one game against Oregon State or Washington State, and it would rotate in year two.

Neither remaining PAC-12 teams would be eligible for the MWC title game, according to Dellenger.

Oregon State and Washington State might be hinting at future plans.

While this isn’t official yet, it does definitely indicate that Washington State and Oregon State 100% plan to align with the MWC moving forward.

Does that mean MWC teams come under the PAC-12 banner? Does it mean the PAC-12 name just dissolves for good in a couple years and they join the MWC?

Is there a hybrid option somewhere in the middle? Nobody knows right now, but the speculation and reporting has all trended towards the two sides joining together after the PAC-12’s truly unbelievably collapse.

Will Washington State and Oregon State join the MWC? (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

A scheduling alliance, if it happens, is a huge step forward in that process and building a relationship between the two sides. OSU and WSU can stay alone in the PAC-12 for two seasons without needing to make a final decision. That gives both teams plenty of time, but for now, it certainly looks like all signs continue to point to some kind of merger happening down the road.