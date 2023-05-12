Oregon School District Under Fire For Using Inappropriate Emojis In Porn Lessons

Videos by OutKick

Some Oregon schools are under fire for using extremely explicit language in lessons for 10th graders.

The Oregon Moms Union Facebook page posted slides from a recent lesson teaching kids about types of pornography.

Slides shared from the school including Hentai, squirting, p**** licking, big a**, and big d***.

The co-founder of the Oregon Moms Union, MacKensey Pulliam told Fox News that that she believed “it would make a lot of grown-ups blush.” She continued, “The way that they went about teaching it and some of the content that was on the slides was really explicit.”

Hillsboro School District confirmed to Fox News that the slides are part of 10th grade lessons. Even more concerningly, they’re part of a “state mandate” in schools to ensure that “students receive age-appropriate instruction to help them recognize and respond to unsafe situations and to increase awareness of child sexual abuse.”

Courtesy of Oregon Moms Union

The school district claimed that these images and text are not meant to promote pornography, but to educate students about it.

“Pornography is not promoted in these lessons,” Hillsboro School District communications officer Beth Graser said in a statement. “Similar to how we approach suicide prevention lessons, we utilize research-based materials and clear language as we teach students these sensitive topics.”

Sounds exactly like something far left Oregon would believe is appropriate.

PORTLAND, OR – NOVEMBER 08: Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek speaks with members of the media at a rally near the Broadway Bridge on November 8, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Kotek is in a tight race with Republican candidate Christine Drazan in Oregon, a state that has not elected a Republican Governor since 1982. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Totally Inappropriate Lessons In Schools

In what world is this a necessary lesson to be teaching in school?

An addition slide shared by the Facebook group included “child-like porn & power dynamics.”

Courtesy of Oregon Moms Union

How is this remotely necessary for anyone to be learning, let alone 10th graders?

The school district defended their actions by claiming it covers “external influences.” But why is that their responsibility?

It’s part of the complete abdication of traditional educational responsibilities in favor of woke, progressive priorities.

Administrators and left-wing legislators have decided that schools are now required to essentially raise children. Not to teach them reading, writing, math, history and science, but to indoctrinate them into their perspective on every possible sexual scenario and radical gender activism.

This is exactly why Florida’s efforts to protect children are so important.

Teachers should not be discussing this type of material with kids. But for some reason, that’s exactly what the left wants. And the worst part is, not only do they not see the problem with it, they seem to be proud of it.

Incredible.