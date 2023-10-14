Who’s The Most Popular Oregon Duck? Today That Award Goes To Patrick Herbert, Not His NFL Brother, Justin

Justin Herbert might be a superstar in the NFL, but his brother Patrick is making headlines for Oregon on Saturday against Washington.

Not only does Herbert have Bo Nix throwing him the ball, but he’s also finding success as a rusher for the Oregon Ducks. Heading into this monster matchup in Washington today, the Ducks were looking to move the offense with warp speed.

Oregon’s Dan Lanning isn’t the type of head coach to play it logically against opposing teams, which he proved early in the game against the Huskies. Thanks to Patrick Herbert, the Ducks took an early lead on the 2-point conversion.

Bo Nix completes the touchdown pass to Patrick Herbert
Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Bo Nix Serves Up Patrick Herbert With The Oregon Touchdown

In the battle of Heisman Trophy candidates between Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, it’s Patrick Herbert who’s benefiting the most. Thanks to an up-tempo drive by Nix and head coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks scored in the second quarter, with a dime to Patrick.

As you can tell, this Pac-12 shootout could come down to the final possession in Washington. But as we’ve seen so far, Oregon has a weapon in Patrick Herbert who could be the difference maker. You know his brother Justin is watching.

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

