Who’s The Most Popular Oregon Duck? Today That Award Goes To Patrick Herbert, Not His NFL Brother, Justin

Justin Herbert might be a superstar in the NFL, but his brother Patrick is making headlines for Oregon on Saturday against Washington.

Not only does Herbert have Bo Nix throwing him the ball, but he’s also finding success as a rusher for the Oregon Ducks. Heading into this monster matchup in Washington today, the Ducks were looking to move the offense with warp speed.

Oregon’s Dan Lanning isn’t the type of head coach to play it logically against opposing teams, which he proved early in the game against the Huskies. Thanks to Patrick Herbert, the Ducks took an early lead on the 2-point conversion.

Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Bo Nix Serves Up Patrick Herbert With The Oregon Touchdown

In the battle of Heisman Trophy candidates between Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, it’s Patrick Herbert who’s benefiting the most. Thanks to an up-tempo drive by Nix and head coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks scored in the second quarter, with a dime to Patrick.

After running it in for two, now Patrick Herbert scores a touchdown! And what a play by Bo Nix!



🦆-15

🐺-14

pic.twitter.com/xmB927lx7O — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 14, 2023

As you can tell, this Pac-12 shootout could come down to the final possession in Washington. But as we’ve seen so far, Oregon has a weapon in Patrick Herbert who could be the difference maker. You know his brother Justin is watching.