Oregon Governor Waits Until After Re-election To Commute All State Death Sentences Despite Unbelievably Horrific Crimes

Kate Brown, the Governor of Oregon, has officially commuted the death sentences of all condemned prisoners statewide.
Brown, who recently won reelection in Oregon, continues to shore up her soft on crime bonafides.
She was governor as downtown Portland faced relentless rioting for months, and did little to stem the violence.
Now she’s commuting sentences for the state’s most dangerous criminals.
When announcing the move, Brown exemplified much of the modern left by downplaying horrific crimes.
“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” she said.
Clearly she has her finger on the pulse of what Oregon’s residents are truly concerned about.
Oregon’s Finest Criminals
The list of crimes committed by the affected convicts is staggering.
- Multiple murders and another attempted murder
- Murder of a 3-year old child
- Rape and 37 time stabbing murder
- Aggravated murder with a baseball bat
- Murder with a metal bar
- Another multiple murder
- Killing his wife and three children
- Killing a security guard who was to trying to protect a child
- Stabbed a woman 42 times
- Raped and beat a woman before setting her on fire
- Another stabbing murder
- Shooting and killing a mother and her two children
- Multiple murders
- Bombing a bank that killed two police officers
- Shooting someone seven times
- Hacking two men to death with a Japanese sword
Sounds like a lovely group of men, doesn’t it?
Although to be fair, the last one listed is transgender, and was somehow used as an example of why governments should pay for sex changes.
Progressive politics have led to a rapid increase in crime across the country, exemplified by criminals being quickly released.
Oregon continues to get what they vote for. A Governor with unlimited mercy. Unless you defy one of her mask mandates.