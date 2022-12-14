Oregon Governor Waits Until After Re-election To Commute All State Death Sentences Despite Unbelievably Horrific Crimes

Kate Brown, the Governor of Oregon, has officially commuted the death sentences of all condemned prisoners statewide.

Brown, who recently won reelection in Oregon, continues to shore up her soft on crime bonafides.

She was governor as downtown Portland faced relentless rioting for months, and did little to stem the violence.

Now she’s commuting sentences for the state’s most dangerous criminals.

When announcing the move, Brown exemplified much of the modern left by downplaying horrific crimes.

“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” she said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 6: Oregon Governor Kate Brown speaks during the climate agreement event jointly west coast leaders California Governor Gavin Newsom, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan on October 6, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States. California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia are part of the Pacific Coast Collaborative, along with the cities of Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles, all working together to build the low carbon economy of the future. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Clearly she has her finger on the pulse of what Oregon’s residents are truly concerned about.

Oregon’s Finest Criminals

The list of crimes committed by the affected convicts is staggering.

Multiple murders and another attempted murder

Murder of a 3-year old child

Rape and 37 time stabbing murder

Aggravated murder with a baseball bat

Murder with a metal bar

Another multiple murder

Killing his wife and three children

Killing a security guard who was to trying to protect a child

Stabbed a woman 42 times

Raped and beat a woman before setting her on fire

Another stabbing murder

Shooting and killing a mother and her two children

Multiple murders

Bombing a bank that killed two police officers

Shooting someone seven times

Hacking two men to death with a Japanese sword

Sounds like a lovely group of men, doesn’t it?

Although to be fair, the last one listed is transgender, and was somehow used as an example of why governments should pay for sex changes.

Progressive politics have led to a rapid increase in crime across the country, exemplified by criminals being quickly released.

READ: OUTKICK CRIME FILES: BASEBALL BAT ATTACKER RELEASED ON BAIL LESS THAN 24 HOURS LATER

Oregon continues to get what they vote for. A Governor with unlimited mercy. Unless you defy one of her mask mandates.