Oregon Unveils Electric Uniforms For Game Against Georgia

Oregon might get slaughtered by Georgia, but at least the Ducks will look good while it happens.

The Ducks and Bulldogs play Saturday at 3:30 EST on ABC, and Georgia is favored by -17 against Dan Lanning’s team.

Will Oregon upset Georgia? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

While it’s unclear right now whether or not Oregon will put up much of a fight, it is clear their uniforms for the game are awesome.

The Ducks unveiled their electric green uniforms for the matchup Wednesday night, and I can promise you don’t want to miss the threads.

Take a look below.

There is a ton of interest surrounding this game, especially because Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning was Georgia’s DC last season.

The Bulldogs are also replacing some pieces and the Ducks now have Bo Nix under center. Lots of intrigue and storylines to watch.

Oregon wearing fire uniforms is simply the cherry on top.

Georgia unveils awesome uniforms for week one. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Everyone knows different uniform combinations have become more and more popular in college football over the past several years.

Players get excited for them, fans get excited about them and it’s a great way to mix things up.

Even a traditionalist like myself can admit cool uniforms when I see them, and there’s no doubt these unis from Oregon are electric.

Georgia unveils awesome uniforms for the game against Georgia. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Now, will these uniforms do anything to stop Georgia from stomping all over the Ducks? Almost certainly not, but again, at least Oregon will look good as Kirby Smart’s team dismantles them on national TV.