Oregon And College GameDay Team Up For Incredibly Stupid Idea

Oregon and College GameDay are apparently interested in some cheap party tricks and gimmicks this Saturday.

The Ducks will host the ESPN event this Saturday in Eugene ahead of a matchup against #9 UCLA. It’s one of the biggest games of the year in college football, and you’d think fans would be laser focused on the task ahead.

Well, you’d be wrong.

The Oregon Ducks appear more interested in cheap stunts than focusing on UCLA.

The Ducks announced that there will be a “Toga Party on The Quad” with College GameDay before kickoff.

Yes, Oregon and GameDay are teaming up for a toga party prior to the biggest game of the year. Apparently, the disaster of Jack Harlow appearing on GameDay just wasn’t enough to force ESPN to relax a bit.

Toga! Toga! Toga!



Join @TheOregonDuck & @CollegeGameDay for a Toga Party on The Quad. Giveaways and prizes throughout the entire show. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UtOFFHouDk — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 18, 2022

Is this really what GameDay and fans of the Ducks should be focused on?

Now, it was brought to my attention that this is likely happening because Eugene was where the classic “Animal House” was filmed.

That’s all fine and dandy. It’s a great movie, and it’s always great to watch it once every few years.

However, we’re talking about a major college football matchup. We’re talking about a game that could determine how the PAC-12 shakes out this year.

At the very least, the Oregon/UCLA game will have a massive impact on the final standings. I might be an old man yelling at clouds, but is a toga party really what fans of the Ducks should be focused on?

Will Oregon beat UCLA? (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s beer that needs to be chilled, food that needs to be made, playlists to be assembled and hype videos to watch. Are Oregon fans focused on winning the biggest game of the year or cheap stunts to impress College GameDay?

If it’s the latter, save your time and don’t even bother showing up. The real winners are focused on what’s going down on the field and nothing else.

Oregon will play UCLA this Saturday in Eugene. Fans of the Ducks will have a toga party. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best of luck to Oregon. It certainly seems like fans have their priorities in order before arguably the best game of the weekend.