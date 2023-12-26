Oregon Ducks Celebrate Christmas By Offering Scholarship To Bo Jackson (Not That One)

Videos by OutKick

Hopefully, you had a Christmas as good as the University of Oregon Ducks football program did by extending a scholarship offer to Bo Jackson.

That’s not a publicity stunt or a four-month premature April Fools joke. They really did extend an offer to him, just not the one you’re thinking of.

Instead, it was Bo Jackson, the highly-touted 4-star recruit who is part of the class of 2025. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot, 190-pound running back out of Cleveland’s Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School is the No. 97-ranked prospect in the nation and No. 8 at his position.

Better yet, this Bo is also a multi-sport athlete just like the other one. New Bo plays baseball and is a heck of a sprinter too, running the 100 meters in just over 11 seconds.

Being named after a legend comes with some baggage. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Being Named After One Of The Greats Like Bo Jackson Has To Be Tough

Can you imagine being burdened with the same name as one of the all-time greats? Like, if your name is Bo Jackson you not only have to play sports, you’ve got to be good at them.

Do you want to do Model UN, join the debate club, or star in the spring musical? Sorry, bud. Here’s some money for the batting cages, go take a few cuts then maybe run some bleachers.

However, from the sound of it, Jackson is living up to those lofty standards about as well as you can. Good for him. It must be frustrating for every substitute teacher you’ve ever had to read through roll call, stop on your name, and go, “Bo Jackson? …Is your name really Bo Jackson?

Exhausting, but that’s the price of greatness… and being named Bo Jackson.

While the Ducks offered Jackson a scholarship this week, they’re far from the only major program trying to lure him in. They’re not even the only Big Ten school that wouldn’t mind having him (then selling Bo Jackson replica jerseys). USA Today reports that in addition to Oregon, other Big Ten schools interested in Jackson are Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Now the only question left is how good is he at Tecmo Bowl?

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle