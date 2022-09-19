Oregon Apologizes To BYU For ‘F-ck The Mormons’ Chant: Fans React

A number of Oregon fans started a “f-ck the Mormons” chant as the Ducks hosted BYU over the weekend. After video of fans taking a shot at the Mormon faith via chant went viral, Oregon issued an apology.

The apology did not address any sort of punishment for anyone seen in the video.

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University,” the statement read.

“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox even weighed in and tweeted that “Religious bigotry” is “alive and celebrated in Oregon” after being made aware of the clip.

The fans taking part in the chant appear to be students. As we all know, 18 to 21-year-old kids make dumb decisions sometimes, and screaming “f-ck the Mormons” was most definitely a dumb, egregious decision.

Fans React To Oregon Apology To BYU

As a Latter-day Saint I appreciate the apology. Thank you. https://t.co/xACd0dzQos — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) September 19, 2022

Glad they apologized. The students that did this should be kicked off of campus. https://t.co/qDhAIcixxq — Darek Steiger (@lowell321) September 18, 2022

Oregon fans being scumbags? It’s even funnier because Oregon has 10+ LDS players including the Sewell brothers who star/starred for that program lmao https://t.co/gB9HAvNCSG pic.twitter.com/n9bG8nfzzI — Justin Jolly (@JJolly6) September 18, 2022

Oregon beat BYU 41-20 on Saturday spoiling the Cougars’ 2-0 start to the season.