Oregon Apologizes To BYU For ‘F-ck The Mormons’ Chant: Fans React

A number of Oregon fans started a “f-ck the Mormons” chant as the Ducks hosted BYU over the weekend. After video of fans taking a shot at the Mormon faith via chant went viral, Oregon issued an apology.

The apology did not address any sort of punishment for anyone seen in the video.

OREGON FANS UNLEASH DISGUSTING CHANT DIRECTED AT BYU, MEDIA IGNORES IT

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University,” the statement read.

“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox even weighed in and tweeted that “Religious bigotry” is “alive and celebrated in Oregon” after being made aware of the clip.

The fans taking part in the chant appear to be students. As we all know, 18 to 21-year-old kids make dumb decisions sometimes, and screaming “f-ck the Mormons” was most definitely a dumb, egregious decision.

Fans React To Oregon Apology To BYU

Oregon beat BYU 41-20 on Saturday spoiling the Cougars’ 2-0 start to the season.

  2. Considering that the Univ of Oregon campus was the setting for “Animal House”, I suppose this should be a reminder that “college students” as a sub-species tend to be irresponsible nitwits … or at least a sizable % of them are. An official apology from “The University” seems to be appropriate to the magnitude of the incident. …. Dawn Staley probably would not agree if Coach Staley cared about Mormons that is.

