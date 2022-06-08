Orangutan Grabs Moron Who Jumped A Fence To Create Content, The Ape Turns In Amazing Viral Video

A viral video showing a man being yanked towards a cage by an orangutan is all the rage this week due to the nature of what the negative Nancys see as the animal trying to kill the man.

According to reports, the incident took place June 6 at the Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia when a visitor went rogue and climbed over a barrier separating guests from the animals…so the man could get a video.

Now that’s a genius idea because it leads to content when the pissed-off orangutan goes in for a bro hug. You want to get some flaming hot content? Watch what I can do to your leg.

I have never laughed this hard on a Tuesday morning 😆 pic.twitter.com/PM4KOJcYUU — The Suit Guy™ (@ekowmclean) June 7, 2022

Seriously, you want content…let’s make content! Get over here — NOW!

“We, from the Kasang Kulim Zoo, apologize and hope this doesn’t happen again,” staff said during an Instagram press conference as this video started to make its way around the world.

Folks, you don’t have to apologize for the moron jumping the fence. In fact, you should be commended for him jumping the fence. Here in the United States, the 24-hour content business needs morons like this to keep this Internet thing humming along. Fence jumper guy would end up on at least 50 radio stations to talk about his experience.

And trust me, here in the U.S., people were rooting for the orangutan to do serious damage because we’re a demented society that wants to see the animals win these showdowns. That’s why the American public rallied after the death of Harambe, the sweetest of princes.

While I’m at it, don’t let the world tell you it’s just dumb Americans doing this stuff to create content. Plenty of people around the world fall off cliffs and are dismembered by animals. This clearly isn’t an exclusive business for Americans.

Get out there and get that content, folks.