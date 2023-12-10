Lots Of Orange In Los Angeles Crowd For Chargers ‘Home Game’ Against Denver Broncos

Videos by OutKick

It looks fairly clear that there are more Denver Broncos fans inside SoFi Stadium than Los Angeles Chargers fans for the clash between the two teams on Sunday.

That doesn’t surprise anyone, of course, as the Chargers have one of the worst home-field “advantages” in the entire NFL. It gets a lot worse when the other Los Angeles team faces an opponent with either a huge national fanbase or a team that resides a short plane ride away from LA.

Getting from Denver to Los Angeles isn’t overly difficult and Broncos fans proved that on Sunday. Not to mention all the Broncos fans who probably already live in the area.

That is A LOT of orange in the crowd. Not to mention, it’s cheaper to get Chargers tickets at SoFi Stadium than it is for Broncos tickets at Mile High Stadium.

In fact, the cheapest ticket available for the December 31 contest between the two teams at Mile High is $70.

As late as kickoff, there were tickets available at SoFi Stadium for under $20.

The Chargers haven’t met expectations this season and sit at 5-7 on the year. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos inexplicably bounced back from a 1-5 start. They won five games in a row before losing last week.

A ton of Denver Broncos fans showed up to SoFi Stadium to watch their team take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Well, actually, it’s not inexplicable. The Denver Broncos have gotten ridiculous lucky with turnovers and that helped them win several games in which they got outplayed.

Still, both teams are fighting for playoff position this season. Clearly, Denver Broncos fans are most excited about that possibility than Los Angeles Chargers fans.

Can you blame them? Some Chargers fans probably want the team to lose so that they’ll fire head coach Brandon Staley.

He’s not the only problem in Los Angeles, but fans always think their team is one move away from glory.