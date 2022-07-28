The first look at “Oppenheimer” is out, and it’s going to be an awesome film.

The movie from with Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy as Robert J. Oppenheimer will chronicle the development of the atomic bomb.

US nuclear physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer (1904 – 1967), director of the Los Alamos atomic laboratory, testifying before the Special Senate Committee on Atomic Energy. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

As soon as America dropped two atomic bombs on Japan, the arms race was on and the world was never the same.

Judging from the first preview, fans are in for a very dark ride.

The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'OPPENHEIMER' has released.



The films is slated to release on July 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/FRISl3AviS — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) July 28, 2022

Given Christopher Nolan’s track record making great films, you’d have to be kidding yourself to think “Oppenheimer” won’t be fire. No pun intended!

We’re talking about the man that made the “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Dunkirk,” “Inception” and “Interstellar.”

All the man does is make hits!

Christopher Nolan is making a movie about Robert J. Oppenheimer. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now, he’s bringing fans a movie about the creation of the deadliest weapons humans have ever witnessed and used.

If that doesn’t get you pumped up, I don’t know what will. The creation of the atomic bomb and the aftermath is one of the greatest stories in the history of humanity.

We’re talking about a weapon that changed the globe forever.

“Oppenheimer” hits theaters July 21, 2023, and it looks like it’s going to be an epic ride! Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!