Opinion: Transgender Penn Swimmer Violating God’s Law

Dear Will:

There’s no easy way to say this, so I’m just going to tell you straight: you’re doing the devil’s work.

No, seriously.

By inserting yourself into women’s collegiate swimming, you have “reveled in…deceptions” and “loved gain from wrongdoing” (2 Pet 13-15).

Many pundits of sports and politics alike have criticized your transition from the UPenn men’s swim team to the women’s, railing about the unfairness of men in women’s sports and the dubiousness of gender identity in general. And they’re right. Men competing against women is unfair, and gender identity is a bunch of hogwash.

However, few have dared to touch on the real problem at play, and with good reason. Because the problem has to do with God.

GASP!

Too many in liberal media are militant atheists, so they’re not going to mention Him, and too many in conservative media have been neutered into keeping silent about their faith.

I was once among the latter. But not anymore. It’s time to admit the truth: men posing as women is a gross violation of God and His creation.

Not the anodyne God beloved of the “spiritual but not religious.” I mean the God of the Bible. You know, the One Who issued a law and told you not to sin. That One.

Well, Will, you and your enablers have deliberately violated several of God’s laws.

Let’s start with lying. You are not a woman, and your name is not Lia. It’s Will. You are a man, made in the image and likeness of God Himself (Gen 1:26). Indeed, you were “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Ps 139:14). And as a man, you have been given a natural competitive instinct that would normally serve you well as you seek to outperform adversaries in pursuit of a mate. That instinct, combined with physical strength and endurance, turns some men into athletes, athletes who want to win. But your competitive edge has become so disordered that you don’t actually want to compete, you just want to “win.”

Some might even call that sloth.

Deep down, you know you don’t belong competing against women. That’s why you have paraded about naked in the women’s locker room, putting your member on full display for any who would dare to challenge you. “You like doing laps, sweetheart? Well, lap this,” you seem to say.

Your coach, Mike Schnur, also shares culpability here. His drive to win has become so similarly pathological that he chooses cheap wins over the very women he signed up to coach. He has used them and betrayed their trust.

And these same women, as well as those on opposing teams, are the rightful competitors. Every victory you win, you have stolen from one of them. That’s right, stolen. That pesky Commandment against stealing? You’re violating that one too.

Sin is ugly, Will. And it has disastrous consequences. Pride is the deadliest of sins because it makes us think we know better than God does. It encourages us to cut corners and disregard the feelings of others as we chase our goals. Pride has led you to abjure your own manhood and perhaps permanently damage your otherwise healthy body, all for the short-lived “glory” of winning a women’s swim meet.

(I’d admit I’m surprised you haven’t identified as a 13-year-old girl and really taken over the record books, but I’m afraid of giving you ideas.)

Pride led Adam and Eve to eat the forbidden fruit, and thus banish themselves from Paradise. It even caused Satan and other former angels to banish themselves eternally from heaven. Pride is truly the source of evil because it convinces us that we are our own creators.

But we are not, Will. You and I and everyone else on this earth have been created by God. We don’t get to make our own rules. We have only the choice to obey or disobey God’s rules. And all too often, we choose to disobey. In competing in women’s swimming, you have chosen to disobey.

But I have Good News for you. The best, in fact. Our vulnerability to the allures of pride and lying and stealing led to Christ’s death and Resurrection. Since the Early Church, Christian philosophers have referred to the original sin of Adam and Eve as the Felix Culpa, “the happy fall,” because then God implemented His plan for our salvation. Sin never gets the final word. God does.

You are free, Will. You have sinned in the past, but you can make a different choice today. You can begin by falling on your knees and begging God for forgiveness. If you are a baptized Catholic, I suggest you avail yourself of the grace of the sacrament of Reconciliation. God is ready and willing to forgive you. He’s waiting for you to ask.

Then, you must atone for what you’ve done. You must apologize to your teammates, your family, your friends and anyone else who has gone along with this charade because they love you or because they’ve been bullied into silence.

Admitting you were wrong is humbling. And that’s a good thing. Humility is the antidote to pride. You cannot imagine the tremendous love and peace that awaits you on the other side of these difficult moments of introspection and penitence. God promises to give us all a peace “which exceeds all understanding” (Phil 4:7), if we but ask for it.

You have the opportunity to embrace your masculinity and become a true protector of women once again, to stop competing against women swimmers and to start fighting for their rights instead.

Follow God, Will. It’s time to refuse the low hanging fruit of beating up on girls.

Follow Cortney on Twitter: @cortneyweil