Open Championship 2023: Betting Odds, Preview, Power Rankings

Golf’s 4th and final major of the year — 2023 Open Championship — heads to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, aka “Hoylake”, in Merseyside, England. This is the third time since 2006 the Open will be at Royal Liverpool.

Tiger Woods won his second consecutive Open Championship at Hoylake in 2006. Rory McIlroy was the Champion Golfer of the Year in 2014 at Royal Liverpool. Hoylake has been lengthened since 2014 and turned into a Par 71.

The Claret Jug.



Who will add their name to this historic trophy in 2023? pic.twitter.com/tV0h1gZ2Nx — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2023

Five previous Champion Golfers of the Year (odds via GolfOdds.com):

2022: Cameron Smith -20 (+2000) by one stroke over Cameron Young.

-20 (+2000) by one stroke over Cameron Young. 2021: Collin Morikawa -15 (+3000) by two strokes over Jordan Spieth.

-15 (+3000) by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. 2020: Canceled for COVID-19.

2019: Shane Lowry -15 (+8000) by six strokes over Tommy Fleetwood.

-15 (+8000) by six strokes over Tommy Fleetwood. 2018: Francesco Molinari -8 (+2500) by two strokes over four golfers.

-8 (+2500) by two strokes over four golfers. 2017: Jordan Spieth -12 (+1200) by three strokes over Matt Kuchar.

The average winning score of the past five Open Championships is 14-under par and +3340 odds. There hasn’t been a back-to-back Champion Golfer of the Year since Padraig Harrington (2007-08) and Tiger Woods (2005-06).

Open Championship 2023 Odds

Top-11

Betting odds for the top-11 golfers at the 2023 Open Championship from DraftKings as of Sunday, July 16th at 5 p.m. ET.

Since there is a five-way tie for the 7th-best odds to win the Open Championship, I chose to share the top-11 golfers in the field.

Odds 12-20

Betting odds for the 12-20 top golfers at DraftKings to win the 2023 Open Championship.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club overview

Hoylake is a Par 71 course that stretches 7,383 yards. There are three Par 5s, four Par 3s, and 11 Par 4s. Six holes at Hoylake have “out of bounds” areas. Royal Liverpool used to be a horse racing track so it’s very flat with almost no trees.

Comp courses for Hoylake

Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters.

TPC Sawgrass for THE PLAYERS Championship.

Royal St George’s for the 2021 Open.

Accordia Narashino Country Club for the Zozo Championship.

Royal Birkdale for the 2017 Open.

Carnoustie for the 2018 Open.

Royal Portrush for the 2019 Open.

Key stats for the 2023 Open Championship

Strokes Gained (SG): Off-the-Tee.

Good Drives Gained.

SG: Approach.

Proximity from 200 yards out.

SG: Ball Striking.

Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 yards.

SG: Putting.

3-Putt Avoidance

Sand Saves Gained.

Birdies-or-Better Gained.

Scrambling.

Total SG in windy weather conditions.

My 2023 Open Championship Power Rankings

The top-10 golfers for the 2023 Open Championship according to my model courtesy of FantasyNational.com.

