OnlyFans Tongue Model Sues Ex-Boyfriend For $6.3 Billion In Revenge Porn Case

Videos by OutKick

A Florida OnlyFans tongue model is furious with her ex-boyfriend and now she’s suing him to the tune of $6.3 billion and claiming he should pay up for his actions with her social media accounts.

Mikayla Saravia, 25, says Nicholas Hunter, 27, is a low-down dirty dawg who took control of her social media channels — she somehow has 8.2 million Instagram followers — and then shared x-rated content of Saravia without her consent. Now Hunter is named in a federal lawsuit.

“For months, Defendant’s conduct continued,” Saravia’s lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo said of Hunter’s behavior, which included slinging x-rated videos via one of her OnlyFans accounts. Those videos were being sold off for $35 and images were sold for $10 and $13.

The lawyer says this is a case of revenge porn because of what Hunter was selling.

“Defendant used the Only Fans account to sell sexually explicit videos and images of the plaintiff based on material he had amassed prior to the severance of their business and personal relationship,” DiRuzzo continued in the lawsuit obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Now, how did Saravia’s team come up with the $6.3 BILLON price tag?

They say it’s $10,000 for each of the 628,000 Twitter followers she had in October when Hunter allegedly posted photos of his ex and offered up a free experience on her OnlyFans page.

“Just because you consented to an image in the past, it does not mean you’re giving someone permission to post additional content without your consent,” DiRuzzo added.

Before you laugh at the massive lawsuit, stop and think about how much money Saravia is making via her OnlyFans account which costs $30 per month.

Her account has received a total of 321k ‘heart’ emojis, which means she’s sitting on an absolute goldmine. It doesn’t take a mathematician to realize this woman is banking huge money on a monthly basis. In 2019, her tongue was making $100k a year. Here we are four years later and some have estimated her net worth to be in the millions.

Is it shocking to see an OF tongue model suing for $6.3 billion? Of course.

Will the court rule in her favor for $6.3 billion in damages? That’s highly unlikely and it would set all sorts of historic OnlyFans revenge porn records.

Is it a genius marketing move by Mikayla and her tongue to file a lawsuit with a HUGE price tag that will create headlines around the world and turn into new OnlyFans subscribers?

You’re damn right it is.

And that’s the name of the game these days for OnlyFans models. You have to find an angle to get the attention of the tabloids and Saravia found one that is guaranteed to work.

Good for her. She’s hustling and that’s what you like to see out of your OF models. No days off, ladies.