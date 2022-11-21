OnlyFans Star Alaw Haf Promises A Surprise If Team Wales Beats Team USA

Team Wales is playing for more than just its country today in Qatar against Team USA. If Wales can pull off a win against the red, white, and blue, Wales’ superfan Alaw Haf promises she will do something special for her OnlyFans followers.

That’s right, it’s that time of year when the OnlyFans models tie promotions to the success of their teams. It’s marketing 101 from these chicks.

“I can’t wait for the World Cup, I’ll do a 50% off sale on my content if Wales qualify for the next round,” Haf told the European tabloids.

“I’ll be posting for the all the matches on my socials. I can’t wait to see my favorite players finally playing in a World Cup.”

It’s not going to be easy for Wales to help guys get a discount for Alaw’s finest work. We’re talking about a team that hasn’t played in a World Cup for 60 years and last qualified for the quarterfinals in 1958!

Qualifying for the next round could be a huge ask here, Alaw.

But, a win over the United States would be a huge step towards Alaw dumping out special content and deals for days. She’s even promising to show off her new Wales-inspired bikinis.

“I’ve got my Wales bikinis packed and ready to show them off!” Alaw says of her USA-Wales match plans.

Alaw joins other OnlyFans models who know have thrown out marketing ploys surrounding the World Cup. Model Wanda Espinosa promised Mexican goalie Guillermo Ochoa the time of his life if Team Mexico can do the unthinkable and win the World Cup.

Mexico has never won the World Cup.