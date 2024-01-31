OnlyFans Mom Promotes Her Content In Kids’ Christian School Drop-Off Line

Videos by OutKick

An OnlyFans mom down here in the great, big, beautiful, free state of Florida decided to thread the needle this week when she plastered some solid advertising on the back of her car.

And I know what you’re all thinking — are we really gonna get upset about a tiny little bumper sticker? Can you even read those things? I certainly can’t.

But this, ladies and gentlemen, is no bumper sticker. In case you didn’t know little Timmy’s mom from the down the street went by “Piper Fawn” at night, you do now!

A local mom says efforts to draw more customers to her personal "OnlyFans" account landed her in hot water with her kids' Christian school. https://t.co/7LE26TVFKL — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 30, 2024

OnlyFans star Piper Fawn is a mother by day, and people aren’t thrilled

Another day, another OnlyFans mom under attack by the local school system. Usually it’s a teacher. This time, it’s Piper Fawn — AKA Michelle Cline.

“I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus,” Cline told WFTV about the above advertising on her mini van.

“For me, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable way of life for us, and it’s legal. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I didn’t break the law, I just offended people.”

Enough to have the school kick OnlyFans Piper and her kids across the street to morning drop-off and afternoon pickup because other parents, like Lexy from the above TikTok, didn’t like their kids looking up OnlyFans content before first period.

Now, I think the real issue here is the school’s response. I know that may seem like a weird take since Piper here blew up her advertisement on purpose when people started complaining, but hear me out …

You’re making the KIDS cross the street every day just because OnlyFans Piper has been banished to the field across from the school? That seems like a risky little solution if you ask me. A lot of potential plot holes there.

You ever driven in Florida? It’s the Wild Wild West down here, especially when you have 100-year-olds still behind the wheel. Happens all the time. Terrible teen drivers aren’t the issue down here. It’s the other seniors who usually cause the chaos.

Anyway, it seems like a bad solution to a tricky little problem. On one hand, you don’t wanna kick the kids out of school because their mom is Piper Fawn. Not their fault mom and dad like to have sex on camera.

Now, you also have to consider the fact that Liberty Christian is a private school with tuition and fees each semester. Does that give them the upper hand in the battle against OnlyFans Piper? I don’t know.

No clue if “you can’t be an OnlyFans star” is in the handbook. It certainly will be going forward, but that probably won’t come into effect into next fall. May be a moot point until then.

On the other hand, maybe Piper should put her Mother Michelle hat back on for a second and be the bigger person here. Does the OnlyFans ad really need to be that big? Of course not. If you’re good enough on that softcore porn site, people will find you. They just will.

Hell, I’d imagine plenty of dads at Liberty Christian already have.

I get wanting to zig when they zag — Piper here obviously just got pissed because TikTok mom Lexy sounded off on her OnlyFans account and responded by blowing it up to the size of a billboard.

I get that completely. The politics inside an elementary school between the parents are nasty. I’ve seen it before. Ugly stuff.

But you have to think about the kids crossing the street and be the bigger person here. Let’s put our OnlyFans life on the backburner for a minute and do the right thing.

And yes, I know you’ve only scrolled this far for the pictures, so here you go. You’re welcome.

PS: you don’t think the big advertising works? I typed in “Piper Fawn” in Elon’s Twitter and look at the first thing that popped up: