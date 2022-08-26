OnlyFans Model Spots Fan’s Cancer During Video Date

Is there anything OnlyFans models can’t do? It’s beginning to look more and more like the answer to that question is no. Especially after one of them might have saved the life of one of their fans.

OnlyFans model Belle Grace shares a video chat with a special fan every month as part of one of the services she provides. During one of these sessions, she noticed something was off with one of her subscriber’s testicles.

“I noticed one testicle [was] approximately four times larger than the other and asked him if it’s always been that big, [to] which he replied ‘yes he’s always had one much bigger than the other,'” she said. “He said it didn’t hurt, never had any issues with it, one just was always much larger.”

And people think OnlyFans subscriptions are a waste of money

The former caregiver to children and adults on the autism spectrum, who now makes almost $60,000 a month on OnlyFans, says this particular subscriber is one of her best. They speak often and she pressed him to go get checked out following the intimate session.

“He put it off because he didn’t think anything was wrong and he wasn’t worried and I honestly didn’t think it would be cancer but I just really wanted him to get it looked at to make sure it was okay.”

“While most of my experience deals with autistic individuals rather than cancer patients, there are moments when you just know something doesn’t quite look right or feel right and I had to say something,” she said.

It turns out Grace’s instincts were correct. She says that the subscriber is now waiting on test results to see if his cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

What a story. This guy will hopefully be able to tell his grandkids one day how he went on a video date with a woman and she ended up saving his life.

As for Belle Grace, she might want to charge extra if she makes any medical discoveries during a video date.