OnlyFans Model Says Two AEW World Champions Have Slid Into Her DMs

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Holly Moore was in attendance at the end of August when All Elite Wrestling made its anticipated UK debut Wembley Stadium. The British OnlyFans model is a huge fan of wrestling.

Her Instagram bio also lists the NFL and the gym among her interests. Several weeks after attending the AEW debut in the UK, the wrestling account Inside The Ropes on X, asked their followers for wrestling facts that sound fake, but are actually real.

Morgan responded the the question with this answer, “I’ve had two AEW world champions in my DM’s.”

I’ve had two AEW world champions in my DM’s https://t.co/fyqbQBWkEb — Morgan Holly Moore (@morgan_moore_96) September 18, 2023

Who are the two AEW world champions? And did they see her at the event at Wembley Stadium and decide to soap up the tarp for a slide into her DMs?

Whoever the two champions are they don’t have to worry about Morgan revealing their identity. She said in a follow-up post that she would never reveal who the champions in her DMs are.

That said, she has dropped a couple of hints about the identity of the wrestlers. One hint excluded CM Punk as a possibility and another claimed that one of the DM sliders is “half of world tag team.”

Your DMs Are Safe With This OnlyFans Model

It’s not clear as to whether or not Morgan’s appearance at the UK debut played a part in the two reaching out. She doesn’t specify whether they’re current champs nor does she say when they showed up in the DMs.

For anyone hearing OnlyFans model and DMs and assuming that the champs reached out looking to hookup with Morgan, she says that’s not necessarily the case. For one of them anyway.

She said, “Not all are x rated conversations btw. I’ve had a good laugh with one about these so called wrestling journalists.”

Morgan Holly Moore’s more than 222,000 X followers put on their detective hats in an attempt to crack the case. While several names have been thrown out there she’s kept her word by not revealing if any of the names are correct.

It sounds like she might subtly be suggesting that the DMs are open for wrestlers. In addition to that, whether they’re looking to engage in x-rated conversations or simply talk junk about journalists, she’s open to it and not naming names.

Good luck to any wrestlers out there preparing to shoot their shots.