OnlyFans Model ‘Fake Barbie,’ In Jail For Murdering Her Boyfriend, Complains About Not Being Allowed Conjugal Visits

An OnlyFans model, who stabbed and killed her boyfriend, just found out that she isn’t allowed to have conjugal visits with men. And she isn’t happy about it.

Abigail White, aka “Fake Barbie,” is serving 18 years to life in prison. The mother of three was making roughly $54,000 a year on OnlyFans before her arrest.

In October of last year she was found guilty of stabbing 22-year-old Bradley Lewis in their South Gloucestershire home. The fatal incident took place hour after Lewis had broken up with her.

OnlyFans model Fake Barbie and her boyfriend (Image Credit: Facebook via FOX News)

White initially denied stabbing Lewis. She would eventually admit that she was the one responsible for his death, but claimed it was a mistake. She only meant to scare him with the knife, not stab him.

Sadly, her time behind bars isn’t off to a great start. White recently discovered that her prison sentence will not include sleepovers with men. She shared in the March edition of the magazine, Inside Time, her complaints about there being no conjugal visits.

“It has come to my attention, after recently being sentenced to 18 years, that prisons do not facilitate overnight stays for women prisoners and their partners,” she said.

“I think they should take into account and consideration our needs, and allow men and women to have overnight stays together.”

White’s apparent lack of understanding about what needs the prison has to keep in mind doesn’t stop there. She goes on to ask her fellow prisoners what they think about the proposed overnight visits.

She says, “I would like to know what other prisoners think about this, as quite a few girls here agree.”

Fake Barbie prior to arrest (Image Credit: Facebook via NY Post)

Fake Barbie Is Bringing This Up Less Than A Year After Stabbing Her Boyfriend

You don’t say? Women serving long sentences, including up to life, wouldn’t mind sleepovers with men. Go figure.

There’s a good chance many of them wouldn’t mind walking out the front door of the prison too. The point is that time in prison is supposed to be a punishment. This isn’t summer camp.

Although, summer camp isn’t going to allow sleepovers with men either. I know there are prisons that exist where conjugal visits are a thing. This prison isn’t on that list.

If you wanted to do time with conjugal visits then you should have done the crime where they exist.