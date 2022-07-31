OnlyFans Model Alysha Newman Looks To Add To Commonwealth Games Medal Count In Pole Vault

Australian hurdler Michelle Jenneke isn’t the only track and field athlete with a social media following competing in this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Canadian pole vaulter and OnlyFans model, Alysha Newman, is in England for the games too. There could be others, but these are the two who have managed to standout so far.

Alysha is one of 27 athletes representing Team Canada.

The self-described “Pole Vault Queen” won a bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Four years later she added a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Australia. She set a Commonwealth Games record that year with a height of 15 feet, 7 inches.

The 28-year-old attended the ESPY Awards on July, 20.

The Pole Vault Queen is making noise on and off the track

Alysha said of attending the award show, “It was a complete honor to represent Canadian Track and Field at the 2022 Espys.”

“If you know me well, what I do off the track has always motivated me to do more on the track. When you surround yourself with some of the best athletes and people in the world, it only helps but elevate you in every aspect of your life!”

Alysha’s decision to join OnlyFans, and the popularity that followed, hasn’t hurt her ability to focus on her craft. Neither has turning heads at awards shows.