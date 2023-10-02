OnlyFans Star Allie Rae Celebrates Vikings Getting First Win Of The Season

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans star Allie Rae was fired up to see the Vikings beat the Panthers.

The Vikings have been off to an atrocious start to the season, and finally earned a win after beginning the 2023 campaign 0-3.

It was an ugly win, but a 21-13 win over Bryce Young and the Panthers finally gives Minnesota a check in the left column.

You know who might have been fired up the most? The OnlyFans sensation and Minnesota super-fan Allie Rae, who was in attendance. She posted a video of herself dancing with joy after Kirk Cousins cleansed himself of a 99-yard pick six and won the matchup.

Allie Rae was fired up when the Vikings beat the Panthers.

For those of you who don’t know, Allie Rae is a major fan of Minnesota sports. She loves the Gophers and Vikings.

The OnlyFans star didn’t let the Gophers blocking her on X (later reversed) slow down her love for the university’s sports at all.

Rae kept it rolling, and is also a huge fan of the Vikings.

Seeing as how the Vikings are absolutely abysmal, the team could use all the support it can get. Sitting at 1-3 through four games is brutal.

The season might not be totally over just yet – two games under .500 is survivable – but it certainly is trending in the wrong direction.

The Vikings are speeding in the wrong direction, but Rae is still clearly clinging to hope Cousins and company can turn it around.

The Vikings improved to 1-3 on the season after beating the Panthers. OnlyFans star Allie attended the game and celebrated afterwards. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the Vikings, the team has upcoming games against the Chiefs, 49ers and Packers through the end of October. Good luck to the franchise because they’re going to need it. At least Rae’s support won’t drop off.