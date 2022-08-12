OnlyFans Star Is Building A Business Empire

OnlyFans star Allie Rae is doing her best to become a business mogul.

The OnlyFans sensation and former nurse earned $3 million during the pandemic from the adult content website, according to the New York Post, and she’s using that money to start some new ventures.

Most notably, she’s investing in real estate, getting into the beef jerky game, producing a show about craft beer and writing a book.

To put it simply, Rae has her hands in a lot of different pots!

“I love the challenge of running a business … My brain is always working. I know I’m not going to be creating this kind of content when I’m 60. You can’t rely on beauty forever,” she explained to the New York Post.

As any good mogul knows, you have to adapt to an ever-changing landscape in the business world.

What works today might not work tomorrow. If you wait to adapt, it might be way too late, and you’re cooked.

Clearly, Rae is getting ahead of the curve. As she said, she can’t make money on her sex appeal forever. That’s why she’s investing in many different ventures. Whether it’s beef jerky or beer, she’s using her money to diversify!

I believe that’s what smart people call good business sense!

This is America, and in this country, capitalism is king! Hopefully, it works out for her!