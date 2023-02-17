Only Sociopaths Bet Tiger Woods To Miss The Cut At Genesis Invitational

Videos by OutKick

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said in a TV appearance on the Fox Business show “Varney & Co.,” 98% of the bets made in the Tiger Woods to “Make/Miss the Cut” market at the 2023 Genesis Invitational are on Tiger to make the cut.

. @DraftKings CEO tells @VarneyCo that 98% of bets placed was for Tiger Woods to make the cut at +150. pic.twitter.com/S0nz60GtWu — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) February 17, 2023

Thank God. Imagine being one of the pieces of craps to bet Tiger Woods “To Miss the Cut” at this week’s 2023 Genesis Invitational? As a wise man once said: “I eat pieces of s*** like you for breakfast”.

In my 2023 Genesis Invitational betting breakdown, I sprinkled on Tiger to win the Genesis outright at +15000 odds. And I bet a little heavier on Woods to “Make the Cut” at +150 because why not?

Tiger Woods through Round 1

Tiger finished Round 1 at the Genesis 2-under par thanks to three straight birdies on Holes No. 16-18. At the time of writing, Tiger is 1-under through five holes in his 2nd round at Genesis.

Tiger Woods reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 11th green during the 2nd round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Woods is striking the hell out of the ball but has been ice-cold on the greens. Tiger missed 8-foot and 4-foot birdie putts on the 1st and 2nd holes to start Round 2. Woods then bogeyed the 3rd and 4th holes before a birdie on the par 3 No. 5.

Although he is playing well, Tiger is clearly laboring out there. I’m not a body-language doctor but there is a little limp to Tiger’s walk and he’s grimacing a lot.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 12th tee during the 2nd round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

I’m new to golf betting and the only thing that mattered to me in golf while growing up was Tiger Woods. For me, Tiger is an auto-bet for every tournament he plays in. I don’t wanna be on the sidelines if Tiger ever wins again.

The vibes around Tiger at the Riviera Country Club (host course for the Genesis Invitational) are immaculate. Tiger is playing with his buddies Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas and they obviously have the biggest galleries.

What kind of communist vampire is fading Tiger Woods at an event he hosts? The 2% of people that bet Tiger Woods to “Miss the Cut” are more interesting to me. They are definitely not a crew, I’d go to the driving range with.

