Hulu Drops Feel-Good ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 Trailer

The full trailer for “Only Murders in the Building” season three is out.

The Hulu series with Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin was a surprise monster hit when it first premiered in 2021 as viewers watched the trio bumble and stumble as amateur detectives.

It seemingly came out of nowhere and absolutely blew up. Both of the first two seasons were very entertaining.

“Only Murders in the Building” is a very fun show. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

“Only Murders in the Building” is the perfect feel-good show. You grab a bag of popcorn, kick back and enjoy the intrigue, humor and mystery.

Now, the series returns August 8 after the stunning season two cliffhanger, and it looks like fans are, once again, in for an enjoyable ride.

“Only Murders in the Building” is the definition of feel-good fun.

Admittedly, “Only Murders in the Building” isn’t as dark or serious as a lot of the content I consume, but it’s still a very enjoyable mystery.

The perfect kind of show to watch with your significant other. It’s not bloody, sexually graphic and whatever tiny violence is involved is borderline cartoonish.

It’s just fun entertainment. You could almost certainly even let your kids watch it. Throw a pizza in the oven and dive into whatever mystery the entertaining trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel have found themselves investigating.

“Only Murders in the Building” has been a hit ever since it first premiered. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Season three has a beefed up cast.

While the cast of “Only Murders in the Building” was already stacked with major names, two more are joining as season three regulars.

Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep both will play prominent roles in the new season starting August 8. Rudd was teased at the end of season two, and Streep’s presence became public months afterwards.

You can catch the start of season three of “Only Murders in the Building” starting August 8. I’ll definitely be tuning in. Can’t wait.