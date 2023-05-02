‘Only Murders In The Building’ Gets Season Three Release Date

Videos by OutKick

“Only Murders in the Building” will return late summer 2023.

The hit Hulu series with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez has been an unlikely monster success since it first aired in 2021. Now, fans are fired up for season three with Paul Rudd and Meryl Street joining the already stacked cast.

Production wrapped up about a week ago, and that meant fans had one simple question: When will season three premiere?

The date Hulu has circled on the calendar for the season three release is August 8 Steve Martin revealed during a recent comedy show, according to Variety.

That means fans of the hit series are a little more than three months away from having the crime solving crew back on TVs across America.

“Only Murders In The Building” returns August 8 for season three. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

“Only Murders in the Building” is a very fun show.

It seems like there are very few feel-good shows these days that are actually entertaining and well-done. Most of the feel-good content is trash meant to appeal to Disney adults. It’s simply not worth watching.

However, “Only Murders in the Building” is a very rare exception to the rule. It’s an incredibly fun show that follows three amateur detectives as they try to solve murders from their New York apartment building.

Plus, how can anything with Steve Martin and and Martin Short be anything less than something that picks up the mood.

“Only Murders in the Building” returns in August for season three. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Season two ended with an epic cliffhanger and the sudden death of the newest character introduced. I can’t say anything past that, but it seems like things will quickly pick up with season three.

If the newest season is anything like the last two, it should be a very enjoyable and uplifting experience for viewers. It’s a quirky crew, and that’s what makes it so damn fun.

“Only Murders in the Building” has been a hit through the first two seasons. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

You can catch “Only Murders in the Building” season three starting August 8. I’ll definitely be watching.