‘Only Murders In The Building’ Teases Major Season 3 Cast Additions

The cast of “Only Murders in the Building” is adding some major star power for season three.

The third season of the unexpected Hulu hit about a trio solving murders with a podcast series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s almost a guarantee it will drop at some point in 2023.

Season two ended with (SPOILER COMING) Paul Rudd being introduced for literally a couple seconds before dying on stage. Once again, a murder has consumed Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez).

Rudd’s tease at the end of season two was a solid sign he’d be in season three, and now it’s official. He also won’t be the only star joining the show. Meryl Streep is also in the season three cast.

“The gang is back … Could this honestly get any better? Oh, wait,” Gomez said in a video shot on set as she panned to Rudd sitting next to Steve Martin. She then flashed the camera to Streep behind the couch.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

Steve Martin also shared a photo from set of the stars of season three together, and the strong ensemble is now even stronger.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

The cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ grows substantially more powerful.

It’s amazing to see what Hulu’s little show that could has turned into. It went from a quirky little murder mystery to being a legit player in the entertainment industry.

Having Rudd, Streep, Martin, Gomez and Short all on show together is pretty incredible. The budget for their salaries has to be massive, especially Streep.

“Only Murders in the Building” teases season three cast. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

She’s one of the biggest names in all of Hollywood. Now, she’s taking her unrivaled talent to one of the most fun shows on all of streaming.

If you love murder mysteries and shows that are also incredibly entertaining, “Only Murders in the Building” is for you.

Streep and Rudd join a long line of stars who have done TV.

Ever since Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson did season one of “True Detective,” we’ve seen more and more stars take TV roles.

It used to be seen as a major step backwards for someone like Streep or any A-lister to do TV. Not anymore. Streaming and premium networks changed anything.

We’re now living in the golden age of TV, and that’s drawn some huge names. Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone,” Jason Bateman in “Ozark,” the cast of “Big Little Lies” and Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in “1923” are just a few examples.

Now, Streep and Rudd are joining the same company. That’s great news for fans of “Only Murders in the Building.”

1923 with Harrison Ford might be the best show on TV right now.



While most of what Hollywood produces is woke garbage, Taylor Sheridan's latest @Yellowstone prequel is awesome.



It's incredibly dark, violent, gritty, suspenseful and fun. A must watch! https://t.co/xjl7LNbFbw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2023

Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too much longer for “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s a great show and season three should be a ton of fun.