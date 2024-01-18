Online Sex Coach Known As The ‘Orgasm Pope’ Fired From Her Day Job As An Elementary School Teacher

Videos by OutKick

An Austrian teacher with a passion for teaching a wide range of age groups and a wide range of subjects was fired from her day job as an elementary school teacher.

The reason she was let go was that the school board determined her side gig as the “Orgasm Pope” was “incompatible” with her job as a school teacher. Naturally, she disagrees and plans to fight to get her job back.

47-year-old Monika Rahel Ring, aka the Orgasm Pope, teaches those over 45 how to have an “explosive sex life” as an online sex coach. These activities were, of course, taking place away from her part-time job as an elementary school teacher.

Despite her clear desire to keep her church and state activities separate, the local school board deemed her online motivational sessions inappropriate. They fired her days before Christmas and said that she had “permanently destroyed the trust” they had in her.

Ring would advertise her services on TikTok and Facebook. Over on Instagram her bio reads, “How you swing from 3 minutes to 30 minutes on the high plateau. Come into the sacred space of sexuality.”

The “sacred space of sexuality” takes place over Zoom for paying customers, where she promised them “explosive sex life with multiple orgasms.”

Ring, who worked just 15 hours a week and had been employed at the school in northern Austria since 2016, received a letter from the education authority.

The letter read, “As a state teacher, you are of course required to present yourself appropriately in public. Such generous information with reports about your own sex life goes too far.”

The Orgasm Pope Has Plans To Sue To Get Her Job Back

Ring doesn’t agree with the education authority’s assessment of the situation. That’s why she refused to take down the social media profiles advertising her services when she was asked to do so.

She also refused an offer of an amicable termination when presented with it. She said of the offer, “That would have been tantamount to an admission of guilt.”

Not only does Ring not believe she is guilty of anything, she doesn’t believe that she should have been fired and plans to sue to get her teaching job back.

Her lawyer Manfred Arthofer had this to say about the situation, “I would have thought that the education directorate would be a bit more enlightened in the 21st century.”

It’s about time someone stood up for all of the teachers who moonlight as online sex coaches. Seriously. I mean nobody really wants to go back to the days when it was virtually impossible to uncover that a teacher was up to outside of the classroom. Do they?