Online Fashion Police Clown Bills WR Stefon Diggs For Pre-Game Fit

Elite Bills wideout Stefon Diggs has all eyes on him ahead of Monday’s rescheduled playoff matchup against Pittsburgh. Namely because of Diggs’ outrageous pre-game fit.
Diggs made quite the fashion statement — one that says, I stole my girlfriend’s sweater.
Would you trust Diggs to go off after wearing this colorful, crop-topped sweater?
In his defense, it was a cold day in Buffalo.
The internet clowned Diggs for the extravagant outerwear.
“Looks like he should be dancing to Cuban Pete in The Mask,” one X commenter reacted.
“Take the under,” another commenter advised.
Noting the exaggerated sleeves, one commenter joked, “Popeye’s spinach wore off in that sweater.”
And the best comment … “Look like some sh** out Zoolander closet.”
Stefon Diggs’ fit didn’t get love from fans, but his pre-game interaction with Bills fans at Highmark Stadium was heartwarming.
Bills Mafia eagerly awaits the Wild Card matchup, originally postponed on Saturday after Buffalo experienced a great blizzard over the weekend.
Monday hardly proved better as snow blanketed the seats at Highmark hours before the game.
Who invented this unspeakable poop? First it was DK Metcalf in a leather skirt. Then it was that other guy in red cartoon boots. Now it’s this clown.
Can you imagine if it rains or snows and Diggs has to put on a jacket? He couldn’t poke his arms through the holes. He might be smuggling AK-47s into the stadium in his sleeves for all we know.
Somewhere, someone is knitting up a new monstrosity and getting ready to laugh his or her arse off and give a high five to a buddy if another rube in the NFL actually wears it.