Online Fashion Police Clown Bills WR Stefon Diggs For Pre-Game Fit

Elite Bills wideout Stefon Diggs has all eyes on him ahead of Monday’s rescheduled playoff matchup against Pittsburgh. Namely because of Diggs’ outrageous pre-game fit.

Diggs made quite the fashion statement — one that says, I stole my girlfriend’s sweater.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Would you trust Diggs to go off after wearing this colorful, crop-topped sweater?

In his defense, it was a cold day in Buffalo.

The internet clowned Diggs for the extravagant outerwear.

“Looks like he should be dancing to Cuban Pete in The Mask,” one X commenter reacted.

“Take the under,” another commenter advised.

Noting the exaggerated sleeves, one commenter joked, “Popeye’s spinach wore off in that sweater.”

And the best comment … “Look like some sh** out Zoolander closet.”

Stefon Diggs’ fit didn’t get love from fans, but his pre-game interaction with Bills fans at Highmark Stadium was heartwarming.

Bills Mafia eagerly awaits the Wild Card matchup, originally postponed on Saturday after Buffalo experienced a great blizzard over the weekend.

Monday hardly proved better as snow blanketed the seats at Highmark hours before the game.