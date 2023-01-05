O’Neil: Potential Solution For NFL Schedule Following Damar Hamlin Incident

The NFL league office is properly paying full respect and attention to Damar Hamlin while privately considering how/when to finish its regular season and begin the postseason.

Here’s a thought:

· Play 10 Week 18 games, including Patriots-Bills and Ravens-Bengals, this weekend.

· Play the other six next weekend plus a resumption of Bills-Bengals. Call this Week 19.

· Only the Bills and Bengals will play both Week 18 and 19.

Foxborough, MA – December 1: New England Patriots LB Mack Wilson Sr. tries to sack Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. The Patriots lost to the Bills, 24-10. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

· With 10 games, all television commitments can be filled in Week 18. Unchanged will be the currently scheduled Saturday games, late-Sunday doubleheader games and Sunday night game. The 1pm Sunday games will be limited to Patriots-Bills and Ravens-Bengals.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

· This Week 18 formula will yield for Week 19 six games plus the resumption of Bills-Bengals, all originating from Eastern and Central sites. All seven will be played simultaneously in the 1 pm ET Sunday window. (There will be no Saturday games, no late Sunday game, no Sunday night, no Monday night.) No commercials will be aired. Nobody should profit from this extra slate of games. This can be a national viewing event, bringing the football community together in support of Damar Hamlin. Pre-game, halftime and in-game television breaks should feature well-produced vignettes of Damar’s life, tributes from family/friends and prayers for him.

· Begin the playoffs one week late. Eliminate the dark week between championship games and Super Bowl.