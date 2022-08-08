One Winner in the Battle of the Birds

Toronto and Baltimore play yet another set in the 19 games they will play together this year. Baltimore actually has been excellent lately, too. They’ve won four of their last five games. Let’s see where the game goes as Toronto extends their road trip.

For the Blue Jays, they hand the ball over to Yusei Kikuchi. Someone that has not been very good for them in the rotation. He’s had only one good month on the campaign – it was in May. Since then, he’s thrown 28 innings and allowed 22 earned runs. That’s a rough stretch. He’s only had one start against Baltimore this year, and it also wasn’t a good one – four earned allowed in four innings. One point to mention, in his last five games, the total for the games was nine or less in all five of them. He’s keeping them somewhat in the game, but he is definitely allowing runs.

Jordan Lyles has been really good at home this season. Over the campaign, he has nine starts and allowed just 16 earned runs over 53.2 innings. That’s pretty impressive and resulted in a 2.68 ERA. He started August off well with a strong start of 6.1 innings and just one earned allowed. He did struggle against Toronto in his first start against them, four earned in 5.1 innings. With his current form, and how good Lyles has been at home, I think the value and correct side is aligning with Baltimore. Take them on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.

