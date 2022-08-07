One Starter Has the Edge in Divisional Matchup

The Mariners seemed like they were destined to be terrible for years, and then all of a sudden, last year they flipped a switch and turned out to be a solid club. This year they are competing for the playoffs, and once again the talented, free-spending Angels are nowhere to be seen.

Tucker Davidson is making his fifth appearance, and fourth start, for the Angels. So far, they have either been terrible, or solid. He has two appearances of 2.2 innings with 5 earned runs allowed. He also has two appearances of five innings and one or fewer runs allowed. So, what are you going to get from him? That’s anyone’s guess. But, considering that hitters are batting .292 against him the second time through the order, I think this is a guy that is likely to get hit, and likely to allow runs. Could the Angels stay in or win this game? Sure. But, I won’t be putting my money on the longshot.

Gonzales has stumbled a bit in the last month or so. He had a nice stretch in June, but July saw him have two games where he allowed five earned in each. Then last week against the Yankees, he allowed six earned runs in 5.1 innings. He’s faced the Angels once and it was a rather low-scoring game with a final of 2-1. He lost that game despite going six frames and allowing the two earned. Today I think he gets his revenge as he has been better at home. I think we try the -0.5 run line through five for the Mariners.

