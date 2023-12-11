On3 Founder Says Marvin Harrison Jr. $20 Million NIL Offer Isn’t Real

Videos by OutKick

Last week, the Internet exploded with rumors that Marvin Harrison Jr. could make outrageous NIL money if he returned to Ohio State in 2024. We’re talking in the ballpark of $20 million.

But according to On3 founder Shannon Terry, that’s all they were — rumors.

“The noise regarding Marvin Harrison being offered /talked about ~$20 M in NIL deals is one of the most inaccurate rumors in the history of College Sports,” Terry posted on X Monday.

At $1.3 million, Harrison is the 14th-ranked collegiate athlete in terms of in NIL earnings, according to On3. Still an absurd amount of money for a 21 year old (or anyone), but nothing close to what he would make as a first-round pick in the NFL.

Even the highest-paid college player (Bronny James) is still $14.1 million shy of $20 million.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Headed To The NFL?

Harrison has not yet decided whether he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, the star wide receiver says he is taking things “day by day.”

“You guys know coming into his year I wanted to beat ‘The Team Up North’ and win a Big Ten championship, and obviously I did not do that this year,” he told reporters last week.

“So I think that’s a great motive to come back if that’s what I decide to do. That is something I definitely wanted to do in my Ohio State career, and not being able to do that yet definitely opens the door for me to come back, but I haven’t decided. Really just taking it day to day at this point.”

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

And Buckeye fans sure would like to have him back.

The two-time unanimous All-American is the first Ohio State player to post multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

A finalist for the Heisman Trophy and winner of the Biletnikoff Award, Harrison was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and receiver of the year. He caught 14 touchdown passes and averaged 100.9 receiving yards per game.

Conveniently enough, Ohio State’s biggest NIL collective, The 1870 Society, is doing a “Signing Day Blitz” this week.

🏈Today marks the beginning of our week-long Signing Day Blitz! No contribution is too small. The power of Buckeye Nation is unmatched, and the work we do now paves the way for success in the fall. Click the link to be part of the journeyhttps://t.co/Ve4SVQR5Wg — The 1870 Society (@the1870society) December 11, 2023

Open those pocket books, donors! Only $19 million or so to go.

