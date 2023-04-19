Olympic Ski Jumper & Playboy Model Juliane Seyfarth Poses Topless At The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Olympic ski jumper Juliane Seyfarth is still hard at work, both on the ramp and in the content game. Back in 2021, the now 33-year-old from Germany was making headlines posing in Playboy Germany to “raise awareness for the sport” of ski jumping.

It’s unclear how much awareness was actually raised for the sport. But the two time Olympian (2018 & 2022) did raise some awareness for herself. And shortly after the Playboy Germany headlines, her burner/backup – whatever you want to call it – Instagram account was discovered.

Juliane Seyfarth of Team Germany jumps during Women’s Normal Hill Individual (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

There Seyfarth has dedicated some old school style “doing it for the gram” type of content. She some of the time sports a full bikini. It’s the type of account you shepherd your followers over to your exclusive content these days.

Which she has done with something called BestFans. That’s a new to me, maybe it’s a German competitor to that other one with the word fans in it. Either it’s where Seyfarth has chosen to host her exclusive content and where she welcomes those interested in forking over some cash to her world.

Since jumping into the headlines it’s been relatively quiet for the scantily clad ski jumper. She’s still competing, coming off of a year she explains as having “a lot of ups and downs.” She recapped the 22/23 season a few weeks ago and mentioned that she could wait for the summer jumps to arrive.

In the meantime, Seyfarth appears have shifter her focused to her other passion. The content game. Which is always a good way to put an up and down season behind and get your name back in the headlines.

She jumped on her main Instagram account and shared a couple of behind the scenes looks at a recent content session on the beach. It was a session that did not feature a ton of clothing.

Olympic ski jumper relaxes at the beach (Image Credit: Juliane Seyfarth/Instagram Story)

Another look at the Olympic ski jumper’s relaxing day at the beach (Image Credit: Juliane Seyfarth/Instagram Story)

Being able to pull up from well beyond the arch no matter how much time there’s been between your makes is a good feeling.

It’s a good way to refocus before getting back to the grind, which will happen sooner than later.

Seyfarth proved with this latest shoot that she’s still money from the logo.