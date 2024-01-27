Olympic Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Dominates The Cold Tub

Videos by OutKick

We’ve learned time and time again – most recently with Stacy Keibler’s multiple attempts and ultimate failure – that the cold tub is no joke. It will humble almost anyone.

I say almost anyone, because Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman has figured out how dominate the cold tub plunge. That’s not entirely a surprise given her abilities on and off of the track.

Canadian track and field athlete Alysha Newman arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPYs. (Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The Canadian manifested the good life in nothing but a sting bikini after battling her way back from a devastating injury. She worked harder than ever both in pole vault and on her content.

The “Pole Vault Queen,” as she calls herself over on OnlyFans, is continuing the hard work ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics. She’s, of course, hoping to compete for her country once again.

Will Alysha’s domination of the cold tub help her achieve her goals? It certainly sounds as if she thinks it will.

Alysha Newman Performs At An Elite Level In Everything She Does

She said of hitting the tub, outdoors in the snow, “I thought it was crazy to cold plunge this time of year, BUT these benefits have changed my experience for the better! Ever since I’ve added cold plunges to my post workout routine, it’s been life changing.”

The benefits I’ve experienced since cold plunging this last month:

Increased metabolism and overall health

Increased my mood; strengthened my mind and mental toughness

Increased energy levels and immunity

Improved my injury recovery

That’s how it’s done at an elite level. Alysha is not messing around here. She’s outdoors, there’s snow on the ground, and she hops in without hesitation.

There’s no feeling the temperature out or any of that. No easing her way into it. She’s rocking a skin tight one piece that offers very little in the way of protection and she goes for it.

This is how you separate yourself from everyone else. Alysha goes right into the water then dunks her entire body under the water for good measure.

Take a good hard look people, this is what an elite performance looks like. Alysha will be someone to watch when the Olympics get here this summer.