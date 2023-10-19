Olympic Headquarters In France Raided By Police For Second Time In Four Months Amid Corruption Investigation

Videos by OutKick

The Olympic headquarters for the 2024 Games in Paris has been raided twice in a four-month stretch.

The multiple raids by police have to do with the fact that France’s national finance prosecutor (PNF) is investigating Olympic organizers for potential corruption. The first investigation began in 2017 over allegations of embezzlement of public funds and favoritism for a 2024 Olympics contract. The second investigation was launched a year ago with contracts involving the Games and the company responsible for the construction of sites for the Games being looked into.

The Olympic headquarters in France has been raided by authorities not once, but twice, in less than half a year’s time. (Photo by Ameer Alhalbi/Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail, the initial raid of the headquarters took place in June with the homes of Paris 2024 chief executive Etienne Thobois and Edouard Donnelly, the executive director of operations, also being raided at the time.

READ: FLAG FOOTBALL LOOKS TO BE HEADED TO THE OLYMPICS AND SOME PAST AND PRESENT NFLERS WANT IN ON IT

Jean-Francois Bohnert, the head of PNF, shared in September that the investigation had not revealed any serious corruption or influence peddling, but it goes without saying that two raids in four months aren’t exactly the greatest public perception for the already poorly looked upon Olympic Games.

All reports indicate that all involved with Paris 2024 are cooperating fully with both investigations underway.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics will take place on July 26, 2024, and will be the first time in Summer Olympic history the iconic ceremony won’t be conducted inside a stadium.