Olivia Dunne, Olivia Ponton Team Up For Viral Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party Content

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne was in prime form Thursday night for the launch of the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Dunne is one of the major figures of the latest SI Swimsuit issue, and as you’d expect, expectations have been through the roof to see her whole shoot.

The launch party of the latest issue was Thursday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, and Dunne showed up and showed out.

However, before the festivities got underway, Dunne hopped on TikTok with fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton to get things cooking with a quick viral video.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with SI Swimsuit TikTok party video.

It definitely seems like Olivia Dunne is enjoying the moment and soaking all the attention that comes with dominating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

If there’s one thing we know about the internet sensation, it’s she knows how to move the needle. We’ve seen it time and time again.

Even before she appeared in the SI Swimsuit issue, she regularly lit up social media. Whether it was TikTok or Instagram, Dunne knew how to generate a ton of attention.

That’s why it made so much sense for Sports Illustrated to feature her. The publication needs big names, and there’s no bigger name in college athletics than Dunne.

Anyone who argues otherwise is simply not paying attention.

Olivia Dunne is a major star of the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Now, she teamed up with fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton for a little TikTok content. This is the kind of content her millions and millions of followers crave.

You can set your watch to them tuning in for Dunne no matter what she does. Once the LSU stars combines forces with a fellow SI Swimsuit star, then you know you’re really off to the races.

Olivia Dunne teamed up with Olivia Ponton for a viral TikTok video. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne continues to crush it, and that won’t change soon. The young woman is a star, and her fame will go to the next level after dominating with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She’s rich, has millions of followers and her brand has never been hotter. Life is good for the young gymnast star!