Iconic entertainer Olivia Newton-John has died.

The legendary “Grease” star passed away at the age of 73 Monday at her home in California after a battle with breast cancer.

An official statement announcing her death was released on her Facebook, and stated in part, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Olivia Newton-John dead at 73. (Credit: Facebook)

For the younger people reading this, there was a time when Olivia Newton-John was arguably the most influential woman in entertainment.

Olivia Newton-John dead at the age of 73. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

She captivated the nation with her performance in “Grease,” and was one hell of a talented singer. “Physical” came out more than 40 years ago and has withstood the test of time in an unbelievably impressive way.

When it comes to her acting career, “Grease” is considered by many to be the greatest musical ever made, and it’s still watched more than four decades later.

“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John dead at the age of 73. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns via Getty Images)

Her and John Travolta both absolutely crushed it. When you think of Sandy and a summer of love, you think of Olivia Newton-John.

Is it possible to listen to “You’re The One That I Want” and not get amped up to party? The answer to that is an obvious and overwhelming no.

Now, at the age of 73, she’s passed away. A life well-lived and a legendary legacy left behind. Rest easy, Olivia! Rest easy!