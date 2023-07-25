Olivia Dunne Beats The Heat With A Bikini And Lots Of Water

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s strategy to beat the heat during the summer involves a bikini and a lot of water.

The LSU gymnast has been on a roll lately. As her profile continues to grow, she seems to only escalate her online presence in order to keep up with her growing popularity and fame.

She currently has more than 11.9 million followers between TikTok and Instagram. That makes her one of the most famous women in the world, and the most famous female college athlete in America.

She’s parlayed her following into millions in NIL earnings. Livvy is so popular online that she can charge $500,000 for a single social media post.

The talented gymnast is the definition of a power player in the online and NIL space.

Olivia Dunne is a major star online and in the NIL space. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne beats the heat with simple strategy.

When it comes to crushing it during summer, Olivia Dunne’s strategy is a pretty simple one. Throw on a bikini and find a lot of water.

Specifically, have a bucket of water dumped on your face to quench your thirst and cool down.

The popular Tigers athlete posted a throwback video on TikTok of herself doing just that.

Olivia Dunne does knows how to get attention, and having water dumped on her while in a bikini is a guaranteed way to do it.

That’s going to draw eyeballs every single time.

Olivia Dunne is incredibly popular online. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Livvy continues to crush it.

More than anything, Olivia Dunne continues to prove she’s an unstoppable force online. The video above has 1.7 million views since Monday night.

There are popular TV shows that don’t put up those kind of ratings. Olivia Dunne put up those numbers in 12 hours.

The young woman is an absolute star….and dabbles in techniques they might train people on at The Farm. Honestly, probably a coincidence but funny nonetheless.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with bikini TikTok video. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The content train keeps chugging along, and it’s not going to stop. The Olivia Dunne show delivers on a regular basis.