Olivia Dunne Shows Off Absurd Flexibility In Viral Video

Would it surprise anyone to learn that Olivia Dunne is incredibly flexible?

The LSU gymnast has been on a roll lately on social media. Of course, she’s been up to her usual tricks for the past couple years.

Dunne recently went viral for rocking an Air Force hoodie while declaring her pronouns are “USA!” It’s never a bad thing to see someone show a little support for the red, white and blue.

The country needs that kind of spirit and attitude now more than ever.

Olivia Dunne puts flexibility on display.

Now, Olivia Dunne is reminding people that despite being a social media star capable of going viral at the drop of a hat, she’s still a star gymnast.

What’s an important part of being a gymnast? Being flexible. If you’re not, you risk a serious injury. The last thing anyone wants is to tear a muscle or get hurt because they didn’t properly stretch.

Well, I don’t think that’s a problem Olivia Dunne has to worry about. She posted a TikTok video of herself in the LSU locker room putting her flexibility on display.

Turns out, Livvy Dunne still has her fastball, which is exactly what her followers would expect.

Dunne continues to prove she’s a star.

Olivia Dunne has been crushing the content game for roughly two years, and the most impressive part is she shows zero signs of slowing down.

How many women have their 15 minutes of fame online and then disappear? The answer is a lot. There are plenty of women on Instagram who fall into that category.

Dunne only gets more famous with each passing day. She has more than 12 million followers between TikTok and Instagram, was the star of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, epically trolled the New York Times and remains a dominant gymnast.

That’s what I believe the kids call winning.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with video putting her insane flexibility on display. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Now, she hopped on Instagram to remind everyone she’s still an elite gymnast. Sometimes, you just have to let the people know what’s up. With the school year underway, something tells me Dunne will continue to crush it!