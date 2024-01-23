Olivia Dunne Hits Back At Perception Her Teammates Hate Her: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne doesn’t mind doing a little trolling of her own when it comes to the internet and potential critics.

The LSU star gymnast is currently enjoying her final year of college after soaking up millions of dollars in NIL money, including charging more than $500,000 for a single sponsored post.

The young woman has deep pockets and a staggering 12.7 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

That’s led some to wonder what the dynamics might be like behind closed doors. Other than Brian Kelly, there might be a person making more money on LSU’s campus than the 21-year-old star. Is it causing issues behind the scenes?

Olivia Dunne pokes fun at the idea her teammates don’t like her?

Apparently not, but that didn’t stop Olivia Dunne from poking some fun at herself with a new viral TikTok video.

She clipped a woman wondering whether or not her teammates are nice to her, and then proceeded to stage a stunt of all her teammates ignoring.

Honestly, it’s not bad comedy at all from the LSU athlete. Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dunne doesn’t seem to care what the critics and doubters think.

It’s not hard to understand why people might wonder what the chemistry is like in the locker room. Olivia Dunne only turned 21 a few months back and is already a multi-millionaire and the most famous female college athlete in America.

The average college athlete is swiping their dining hall card and eating whatever C-grade food is being cooked that day.

Olivia Dunne has enough money to eat steak and lobster for every meal. Even in the NIL era, very few college athletes are getting super rich, and no female athlete is making more money than her.

Jealousy is a hell of a virus. It infects people and can quickly spread. People see something they want, but can’t get. Instead of doing better and working harder, they just complain. It’s one of my biggest problems with young people these days (insert criticism of me being an old man yelling at clouds).

Olivia Dunne goes viral with humorous video about her teammates not liking her. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

There are plenty of examples of athletes who became super famous and then burned a lot of bridges along the way. Johnny Manziel is a great example of someone who turned into a household name at a young age, and we all know how that ended.

Fortunately for Livvy, it doesn’t appear that’s an issue. At the very least, she’s doing a nice job of convincing people they’re all friends, and there’s no reason to believe that’s not the case.

Finally, let me give everyone some free advice. This is the United States of America. This is the country that is undefeated in world wars, went to the moon and has never lost a Super Bowl. Anything is possible in this country. See someone with something you want or a level of success that you’d like to attain? I have good news. All you have to do is work hard and be smart about it. What you don’t do is get jealous. That’s a path to nowhere successful. It looks like Livvy doesn’t have to worry about that. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.