Olivia Dunne Drops Polaroids From Epic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Olivia Dunne dropped a new look at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

The LSU gymnast was one of the major stars of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue, and her appearance took the internet by storm.

It was the latest sign that Olivia Dunne’s rise to the top of the content mountain can’t be stopped. She’s an absolute star and content machine.

Posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just further solidified that fact.

Olivia Dunne shows off behind the scenes look at SI Swimsuit shoot.

Well, the content train from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot is still chugging along. The star gymnast and social media sensation posted several polaroid photos from the shoot.

It’s clear Livvy is very proud of her work with SI Swimsuit, and why wouldn’t she be? Her appearance is arguably the most noteworthy one an athlete has done in a very long time.

It seemed to have everyone talking.

Olivia Dunne posts SI swimsuit polaroid photos in honor of Miami swim week https://t.co/XV16WV5mJK pic.twitter.com/WXoE2RcOMN — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2023

Dunne is a rare star.

It’s not terribly difficult to get some level of popularity on the internet. There are plenty of people who have significant followings.

However, Olivia Dunne is a legit star. She’s one of the rare people who is in the rarified are of true stardom, and it transcends just college sports.

Nobody really cares about college gymnastics. Sorry, but it’s true. People follow Livvy Dunne because she pumps out viral content like it’s going out of style.

Olivia Dunne is one of the few true stars online. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Whether it’s lighting up Instagram or TikTok or appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Olivia Dunne only has one speed setting:

Fast as possible.

The LSU athlete also finds time to crush the woke New York Times. That’s something we’ll always support at OutKick. Someone has to call out the woke media for being absolute clowns.

Olivia Dunne starred in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Where will Livvy’s content train go from here? That remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt the internet will be watching!