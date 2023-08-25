Olivia Dunne Shows Off NIL Power With Viral Sports Bra Ad

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne reminded brands Thursday why advertising with the LSU star is a great business decision.

The popular gymnast has the highest NIL valuation of any female college athlete in the country, and is behind only Bronny James when it comes to all college stars in the country, according to On3.com.

She’s a star, and has been open about the fact she can charge an astronomical amount of sponsored posts. She revealed during an interview on “Full Send” that she can make north of $500,000 for a single post.

That’s a lot of cash, and she proved why she’s worth it with her latest Instagram post.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with sportswear ad.

Dunne shared a sponsored post in collaboration with the activewear brand Vuori, and it received more than 300,000 in 10 hours. That’s an incredible amount of attention for a sponsored post.

Most ads on Instagram are scrolled past and ignored because people don’t want to see them. Dunne drops a sponsored post and blows up just like all her other.

It just goes to show her ability to brand is simply different.

Dunne continues to prove she’s an unstoppable force.

Why are companies paying Dunne millions of dollars and huge sums of money? It’s not hard to figure out.

She’s getting huge checks and fat bags of money because she has more than 12 million total followers between TikTok and Instagram.

When you have a following larger than 44 of the 50 states in America, you can turn around and print money. That’s exactly what Olivia Dunne does, and she does it absurdly well.

She threw on some activewear with a pink sports bra and put up viral numbers immediately. That’s worth every single penny Vuori spent on their partnership.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with Vuori activewear ad. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Don’t spend all that money in one place, Livvy. Life is long and if the NFL has taught us anything it’s that it’s not hard to go broke.

Save your cash and keep lining up massive deals. It’s clearly working, and she has no incentive to do anything other than to keep pumping out viral content.